Mariner LLC Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

