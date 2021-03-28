Mariner LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

