Mariner LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.