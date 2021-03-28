Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

CME stock opened at $208.44 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

