Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 62.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $508.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

