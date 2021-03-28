Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

