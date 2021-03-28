Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.