Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.