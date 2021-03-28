Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

