Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

