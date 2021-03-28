Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $159.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

