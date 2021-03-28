Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

