Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

