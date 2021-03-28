Mariner LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

