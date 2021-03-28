Mariner LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.