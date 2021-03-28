Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08.

