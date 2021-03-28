Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

