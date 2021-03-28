Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

