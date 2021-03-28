Marlin Achieves Market Cap of $78.45 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $78.45 million and $14.66 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

