Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $72.00 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Maro has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $72.00 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 933,402,880 coins and its circulating supply is 476,377,725 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.