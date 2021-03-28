MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 23,364 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PetroChina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

