MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 7,868 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in China Mobile by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,273 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 547,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in China Mobile by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 165,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

