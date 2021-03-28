MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.08% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,914 shares of company stock valued at $13,032,169. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.