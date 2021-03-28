MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys 100,903 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ASE Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.70 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

