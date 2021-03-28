MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.08% of Albemarle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.