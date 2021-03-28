MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

BNS stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

