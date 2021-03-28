MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 96,544 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,231,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.