MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $13.89 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,408,733 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.33% of MGIC Investment worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

