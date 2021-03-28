MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 318,286 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.