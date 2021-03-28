MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 62,255 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.