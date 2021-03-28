MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

BABA opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

