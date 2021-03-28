MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $8.32 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,005 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.