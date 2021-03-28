MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CNOOC by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

