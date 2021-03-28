MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $10.78 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Li Auto by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,427 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

