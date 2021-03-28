MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $12.30 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

