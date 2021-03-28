MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $18.33 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.