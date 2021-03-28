MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $2.30 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $84.56 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

