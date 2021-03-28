MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $7.91 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.11% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

