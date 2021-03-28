MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New $17.17 Million Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.71% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YQ opened at $6.88 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

