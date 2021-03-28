MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day moving average is $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

