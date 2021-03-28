MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 87,322 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 47,531 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

