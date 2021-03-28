MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 520,781 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520,781 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.41% of Radian Group worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

