MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 702,650 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,007 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 702,650 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

