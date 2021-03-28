MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 84,855 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 84,855 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 292,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,487,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $209.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

