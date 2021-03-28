MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $2.21 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.