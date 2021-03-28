MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $2.22 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after buying an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

