MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $4.27 Million Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.46% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

