Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.55 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.20. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

