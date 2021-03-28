Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.04% of Masonite International worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

