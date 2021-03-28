MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.43 million and $6,313.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,337,620 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

