MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of MasTec worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MTZ stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock worth $9,645,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

